Walk-in locations being established for cash grant registration – Minister Singh

Guyanese who did not register for the $100,000 cash grant are urged to remain calm, as accessible walk-in locations will be set up to ensure every eligible individual registers.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, gave this assurance during an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Sunday evening.

So far, 412,000 Guyanese have been registered for the cash grant. The registration is currently being rolled out in Regions Five and Six.

A schedule for the remaining regions will be published soon.

In the meantime, 302,000 cheques have already been printed, with over 90,000 distributed.

The senior minister reiterated that there is no need for panic regarding registration. Two centres have already been identified in Region Four at the Umana Yana and the National Gymnasium for late registration.

According to him, these will remain open for extended periods, allowing flexibility for those unable to register during the first few days. Similar facilities will be set up across other coastal regions.

“There is absolutely no necessity to worry if you didn’t manage to register on day one or two. Try to go down to the advertised places for registration during the dates that were published. You don’t necessarily have to go at 9 o’clock in the morning to be at the front of the line,” the minister stressed.

Minister Singh also pleaded with the public to exercise patience at the registration centres, affirming that no eligible Guyanese will be excluded from the benefits.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised that the financial support provided through the cash grant initiative is not a one-off measure, but rather it will be supplemented by future cash grants.

At the end of this exercise, about $60 billion will be placed directly into the pockets of Guyanese.

This initiative is among several measures implemented by the government since 2020 to improve the livelihood of all citizens.

