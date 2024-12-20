Warraus were used as political instruments by AFC – GS Jagdeo

-Exposes party’s duplicitous, insincere manner

The duplicitous nature of the Alliance for Change (AFC) continues to be exposed, as shown by the recent convenient display of care for a group of Warraus from Venezuela, who were used as political instruments recently.

People’s Progressive Party’s General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday called out the party for its continuous duplicitous conduct on various issues, including the Warraus’ situation.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Hughes had reportedly said the AFC rescued 50 Warraus after they were invited by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to travel to the city for assistance.

However, Jagdeo set the record straight during his weekly press conference, rubbishing claims that the Warraus received an invitation from President Ali.

“The President sent his Aide-de-camp, Mr. Earl Edghill to meet with them. They got hampers. They were placed in an army bus taken to Parika because most of them are residents in Charity…They made arrangements for them to travel back,” he informed reporters.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs provided support to Warraus after being dropped off by a minibus which sped off

According to Jagdeo, initially Hughes reportedly appeared with journalists, promising to feed and house the Warraus. However, when the political interests dwindled, he allegedly abandoned them leaving them at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

He elaborated further, stating that the AFC has a history of neglecting people once political opportunities are not present, drawing parallel between the Warraus’ abandonment and how the AFC treated its supporters between 2015 to 2020.

“So, you can forgive us when we see, when we view this with disgust, that it’s all over the place. When he was caught not being able to exploit Warraus any longer, he just suddenly shifted to the immigration policy,” Jagdeo expressed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs provided them with gifts for the children, and hampers and financial support.

