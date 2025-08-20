‘We take service to the people seriously’ – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reminded Guyanese that a PPP/C-led Government takes service to them seriously.

The president reaffirmed this position during a public meeting in Leguan on Tuesday evening.

“At four in the morning, sometimes we have a cabinet, just because [the ministers] have to go to parliament and we don’t want to miss a day of the people’s business…why? Because we take service to the people seriously,” he declared.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the residents of Leguan, Region Three

The president outlined his administration’s plans to continue development on the island of Leguan.

As a result of continuous engagement with the farmers on the island, the government has made the decision to construct an irrigation canal to increase agricultural production on the island.

“Today, the farmers have written us and they said that this is the viable solution…we are going to build that irrigation canal and channel so that you can the water and you can plant your rice, and you are not dependent on the rainfall alone,” President Ali assured the residents.

The president highlighted that his government desires to ensure that every citizen can participate in productive activity without hindrances.

For this reason, plans are already afoot to construct a day and night care centre where parents can leave their children while they work.

“To help our young mothers especially…we are going to build on this island a child care centre to take care of our children while you go to work,” he announced.

The head of state assured residents that development will not skip their community once his party is reelected to government.

“Once we say we will do it, it shall be done…with the PPP/C, better days are here and even better days are coming,” the president declared.