West Demerara Regional Hospital is crucial for Region Three – Jagdeo

The new modern state-of-the-art West Demerara Regional Hospital is crucial for the growing populace in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has proclaimed.

He made these remarks in response to an editorial published in the Stabroek News (SN), in which President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement, regarding the construction of a new hospital in West Demerara, was criticised.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at his news conference on Thursday

President Ali, in his announcement, noted that the old structure could no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy, nor could it provide the level of healthcare necessary in this stage of development, requiring the building of a new facility.

“It’s wooden it’s falling apart. You heard what we’ve said before. It’s not off the top of the president’s head that he made this announcement,” Dr Jagdeo added in his news conference on Thursday at Freedom House in Georgetown.

A new regional hospital will be constructed in West Demerara, replacing the old structure that cannot meet the growing demand

The government has initiated a large-scale health agenda, which involves building 12 major hospitals to cater to the needs of residents in their respective regions. While new facilities are under construction, the administration is aware that existing facilities also need to be upgraded.

Dr Jagdeo also asserted that there is no need for a feasibility study for the construction of another hospital, as it is believed that the current hospital serves a large population.

“What study do you need to replace an existing hospital that half serves tons of people every day? You must hire a consultant to do a study for two years and then take it to a GHRA to sign off on it?”, he questioned.

The West Demerara Regional Hospital is undergoing significant upgrades including, the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries.

Additionally, surgical services have expanded from limited hours to round-the-clock availability.

In the 2024 Mid-Year Report, the Ministry of Finance noted that the designs for the new West Demerara Hospital will be finalised in the latter part of 2024.

Two hospitals are currently being constructed at De Kinderen and Zeelught, and when completed, will bolster the delivery of quality and efficient healthcare services to the people of Region Three.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

