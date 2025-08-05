“What is happening on the coastline will also be delivered to the people in the hinterland” – PM

-more than $67 billion invested in Region One

The government is steadfast in its commitment to bridging the development divide between the hinterland and the Coast, and Region One is no exception.

Addressing a massive gathering in Mabaruma on Tuesday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips affirmed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic PPP/C Government is delivering on its promise to ensure that the development taking place on the coast is mirrored in hinterland communities.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressing the crowd at Mabaruma

“This is a government that believes in bridging the divide. We said clearly that what is happening on the coastline will also be delivered to the hinterland—and we are doing just that,” the Prime Minister stated to loud applause.

Over the past five years, Region One has seen major investments across sectors. He mentioned there have been significant gains made in infrastructure, energy, education, technology, and agriculture.

The ongoing construction of the roads in Region One (including from White Water to Aracuru, Wauna to Hosororo, and another to be constructed at Barabina Hill) stands as a powerful symbol of this transformation.

Once accessible only by trail, the area now boasts a modern roadway, built within the last five years under the PPP/C administration.

A section of the PPP/C supporters gathered for a public meeting in Mabaruma on Tuesday

“By the road alone, you can’t vote for anybody else,” the Prime Minister said, recalling his first visit to Mabaruma in 1982 and comparing it to today’s development.

“After I passed my military training, I spent about 5 months here [Mabaruma]. This area [Mabaruma], we used to call it the jungle and it had a trail that could have only accommodated a tractor or a 4×4 vehicle… And now, I come in here and I walk through a road. A road built in the last 5 years.”

In an era where access to opportunity often depends on connectivity, Region One communities are enjoying improved digital infrastructure. Every village is now connected to the internet, bridging not just physical but digital divides.

Through the government’s Guyana Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship initiative, residents are earning certificates, diplomas, bachelor’s, and even doctoral degrees from the comfort of their communities.

A section of the PPP/C meeting in Mabaruma on Tuesday

“Today, you could be right here in Mabaruma, sign up, do your courses online, and get your degree—first, second, or even your PhD.”

“Who made this possible?” the Prime Minister asked. “The PPP/C Government—2020 to 2025.”

Access to 24/7 electricity was once a dream, but it is now a reality. Thanks to two new generators.

One has been installed at Mabaruma, and the others at Matthews Ridge. Meanwhile, Port Kaituma residents in off-grid areas have received home solar systems.

Additionally, new ferry services have enhanced trade and transport. Another vessel is soon to join the Northwest route. This will further boost access to regional and Caribbean markets.

The Prime Minister noted that the PPP/C invested more than $67 billion in Region One over the last five years, despite navigating three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From increased salaries for nurses, teachers, and public servants to tax-free fuel and direct cash transfers, the government continues to pursue a model of shared prosperity.

“We are focused on your development, your upliftment, and your economic empowerment,” the prime minister said.

As the September 1 regional and general elections approach, the Prime Minister urged residents to continue supporting the PPP/C. He said that the government is tried, tested, and respected at home and abroad.

“Let us go forward together. Don’t risk what we’ve built. Stay with a government that delivers for all the people of Guyana,” the PM stated.