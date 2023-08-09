Wheat trial successful thus far – Agri. minister

With the aim of making Guyana the food hub of the Caribbean, the government continues the trial in wheat production, which according to the most recent update, has been successful thus far.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during an interview on the sidelines of an event on Monday informed that, “We have started a number of trials. We did in Paramakatoi in Region Eight, we are doing now at Santa Fe Farm in Region Nine, and so, we are working jointly with that village to do some cultivation there in terms of open field.”

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

He noted that the trial in Paramakatoi has been successful thus far, as well as the indoor one being conducted at the Rice Research Station at Burma, Mahaicony.

“You cannot start planting wheat when you just did only one time of trial and it reaped success. You have to do it for a number of times to see how it grows and the conditions that it grows in,” the agriculture minister stated.

He said once these trials remain successful, then wheat will become a variety crop that will be grown in Guyana.

Minister Mustapha noted that Guyana’s Chief Scientist at the Rice Research Station is also working with other stakeholders, and receiving help from the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA).

Guyana received 49 lines of wheat from the Government of Mexico to commence the trial process in May 2022.

As wheat adds to diversity in the agriculture sector, this crop is also expected to reduce the cost of flour locally.

It will also assist Guyana in becoming self-sufficient and less dependent on imported wheat products.

