Works on Grove main access road completed

Infrastructural works on the western side of the Grove Main Access Road were on Monday completed on schedule restoring the smooth flow of traffic.

The sectional failure was a result of the road’s design which inhibits it from accommodating the immense weight being transported by trucks.

Senior Engineer and Head of the ministry’s Special Project Unit, Colin Gittens

Works were conducted by the Ministry of Public Works- Special Projects Unit (SPU).

“So, we completed the section yesterday [Monday] afternoon that we opened up. After we open it up, it will have some consolidation. Consolidation means it will have some settlement in the area. So today my guys have gone up there so they will top up the existing crusher run to have a smooth transition,” Senior Engineer and Head of the SPU, Colin Gittens explained during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday.

Gittens highlighted that the works on the failed section included excavation of the area, sand filling, compacting the sand layer, loam filling with a layer of fabric that was later compacted, and the laying of the crusher run, which was then left overnight to consolidate.

Another layer of crusher run was laid Tuesday morning to further ensure a smooth transition.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and a team of engineers inspecting works at Grove on Monday

Additionally, Gittens highlighted that the SPU team has identified other sections of the western side of the road that are showing signs of failure, which he assured would be addressed promptly.

“We are going to repeat the same thing but at different sections,” he noted. Meanwhile, truck drivers are urged to be mindful of the weight limit to avoid the continued damage to roads across the country, especially in and around the Grove/Diamond area.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

