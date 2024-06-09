World Accreditation Day – GA-FDD commits to enhancing trade and safety with accredited Labs

As we celebrate World Accreditation Day 2024 on June 09, it is an opportune time to consider how Accreditation empowers and shapes the future. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) lauds the Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department for having its laboratories accredited to international standards.

This stands as a testament to this year’s theme; Accreditation: Empowering Tomorrow and Shaping the Future.

GA-FDD’s Quality Manager – Ms. Fadeeaha Sultan

Since its establishment in 1971, the GA-FDD has evolved from a sugar industry laboratory to a comprehensive institution which ensures safety and quality of food, drugs, water, cosmetics, and medical devices. Along this journey, accreditation has significantly propelled the institution to what it is today; one of excellence and fostering trust through its testing services.

The GA-FDD was able to expand its scope to include public health and safety thanks to the enactment of the Food and Drug Legislation of 1971. Today, the GA-FDD boasts five analytical laboratories: Drug Chemistry, Food Chemistry, Food Microbiology, Water Chemistry and Excise Laboratory; four of which are Accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 – General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

The GA-FDD embarked on its accreditation journey to facilitate trade, ensure conformance to standards and to protect consumers against falsified food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

GA-FDD’s Lab Personnel performing Sample Dilution in the Food Chemistry Lab GA-FDD’s Lab Personnel Making Media for Bacteria Growth in the Food Microbiology Lab GA-FDD’s Lab Personnel Inoculating Plates in the Food Microbiology Lab GA-FDD’s Lab Personnel Calibrating Balances in the Food Microbiology Lab

GA-FDD’s Quality Manager, Fadeeaha Sultan highlighted the key milestone, “On May 29, 2018, the Food Chemistry, Food Microbiology and Water Chemistry Laboratories received initial accreditation through the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation. The Drug Chemistry Laboratory followed suit in 2024.”

She continued, “accreditation is not just a formality; it is a cornerstone of the GA-FDD’s mission by adhering to internationally recognised standards such as the ISO 17025 and ISO 17020 for Inspectorate Activities. The GA-FDD ensures its testing procedures and outcomes are of the highest quality, reliability and impartiality.”

Accreditation significantly increases stakeholder confidence in results. With it, GA-FDD’s labs provide accurate and dependable test findings to regulatory bodies, consumers, and businesses. Accreditation also facilitates market acceptance and compliance with regulations, decreasing the risks of non-compliance in International Trade.

The benefits of laboratory accreditation extend beyond trade; public health and consumer safety require it. Accredited labs like the GA-FDD ensure that testing methods are trustworthy and accurate, allowing fast detection of hazards in food, drug, water and other consumer products. Timely health and safety interventions and consumer protection require this competence.

“To maintain our accreditation status, the GA-FDD prioritizes personnel competency and training. Regular technical assistance and training programmes are provided by the GNBS for continuous education and improvement. Meanwhile, internal audits, performance evaluations, and external collaborations ensure that staff are proficient and up to date with the latest developments in their fields. This approach is crucial for maintaining the standards required by accreditation,” said Ms. Sultan.

She added, “Accreditation is a symbol of commitment to excellence. The journey to accreditation can be challenging but with all the efforts, it is worth it. When you’re accredited, you earn a valuable stamp of approval. This signals quality to customers and stakeholders, fostering trust and ensuring confidence.”

As Guyana looks towards the future, the GA-FDD’s commitment to accreditation embodies this year’s World Accreditation Theme. By maintaining rigorous standards, fostering confidence, and ensuring public health and safety, the GA-FDD not only enhances its own credibility but also contributes to a safer marketplace.

For further information on Accreditation, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 219-0062 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

