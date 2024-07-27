Yarrowkabra, Long Creek residents benefit from eye-testing, spectacle vouchers

Like other communities, residents of Yarrowkabra, Long Creek and surrounding areas along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, took advantage of the government’s eye-testing and spectacle vouchers programme on Saturday.

The distribution exercise was held at Yarrowkabra Health Centre.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy visited the health centre and interacted with residents who voiced various concerns.

Residents expressed gratitude for the programme as it provides them with the opportunity to test their eyes.

Eye examination being conducted on a child

One such beneficiary is Dahlia Lewis from Yarrowkabra who had her eyes tested for the first time in her community.

“I feel glad because you don’t have to pay money to go to Georgetown and then you have to wait to have your eyes tested…” Lewis said.

Even though she needs to undergo surgery to remove the cataract, Lewis is glad she decided to test her eyes at the health clinic.

Ehoodia Seebalak, another Yarrowkabra resident, is beyond relieved because she will be acquiring her new spectacles very soon.

“I feel so happy because sometimes I don’t see good. This programme is very helpful. Thank you very much,” she expressed.

Her husband who also had his eyes examined will need to undergo surgery for cataracts.

An eye examination being conducted on one of the residents

Yvonne Dexter, resident of Long Creek, welcomed the programme which is providing additional support to many families while alleviating the need for persons to travel long distances to access healthcare services.

“It is fantastic to bring the programme here especially for the elderly since it is very difficult for them to move about…And also for us in these areas which are very far from each other,” Mrs Dexter said.

She continued, “I love it because that is why I haven’t been wearing glasses for a while because of the hassle to go all the way to Georgetown…I feel very much relieved that I’ll be getting my spectacles”.

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy emphasised that this programme is just one of the many programmes in the health sector that are being undertaken, ensuring that every citizen leads a healthy lifestyle.

This programme continues to have a major impact on the lives of many Guyanese to reduce their financial burdens of eye care.

“This is a significant help for many people so that they can afford spectacles and for them to have relief of their conditions [relating to eye care]. Generally, we have free healthcare across our society. We are making sure that we provide good healthcare to our citizens so that they can lead meaningful lives and contribute to the development of our society,” Minister McCoy pointed out.

The programme targets persons 18 and under and those above 65. It provides a $2,000 voucher to conduct eye screening and $15,000 for spectacles if they need it.

Already, this programme has benefitted residents from Victoria, Enm0re, Nootenzuil, Diamond, Dundee, Cane Grove, Strathavon, Yarakita and other communities.

