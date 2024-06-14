Young people can make a positive impact on the communities – Minister Walrond tells Rotaractors

Members of the Rotaract Clubs have been challenged to continue influencing others and making a positive impact in the communities they serve.

The challenge was made by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, as she addressed the Opening Ceremony of the District 7030 Conference at the National Cultural Centre on Thursday.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond

“In this sense, organizations such as Rotary and its youth arms, Rotaract and Interact, play an important role. Anchored in the concept of service above self, your clubs inculcate in their members the sense of something greater than the individual. They emphasize the philosophy that we live in communities, and in order for our communities to thrive, we must serve the greater good to better our collective well-being”, Minister Walrond said.

While pointing to several youth initiatives of the Government, such at the President’s Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme, the minister said young people are key to the country’s long-term development and sustainability.

“My message to each of you is that in your individual sphere of influence, you can help define the future through intentional action,” she stressed.

She commended the Rotaract club for hosting the event, noting that the capabilities of young people are often underestimated.

“Your organizing and sustaining events like this conference serve as evidence that young people are more than capable of taking charge and making a significant impact,” the minister told the delegates and guests.

The minister pointed out that in many respects, we must look to young people for leadership. She referenced the Rotaract Club’s plan to introduce artificial intelligence in its administration and youth advocacy on climate change as examples of thought leadership.

The conference runs from June 13-15 and includes participants from 16 countries.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

