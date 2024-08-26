Youth camps wraps up in Essequibo with enriching experiences in heritage and arts

The government’s Youth Culture and Steelpan camps at Anna Regina Secondary School on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two concluded on Saturday with around 60 youths participating.

This year’s programme was made possible through a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Republic Bank Limited.

During the closing ceremony, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, highlighted the government’s ongoing transformative initiatives aimed at enhancing creativity and fostering cultural heritage among Guyanese youths.

Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Hon Charles Ramson giving his remarks at the closing ceremony of Youth Culture Camp

“Two things I wanted to unlock in youths with this initiative firstly you must know you are capable of learning anything and secondly, you must learn how to be creative. In today’s world it is very important to unlock your creative side of your capabilities,” Minister Ramson underscored.

This year, over 400 youths participated in culture camps held across the country. The camps were conducted in twelve locations, covering every region. Additionally, more than 200 individuals took part in the steelpan camp in each region.

Shahana Dickram, a participant in this year’s Youth Culture Camp, spoke with the Department of Public Information.

Minister of Youth Culture and Sports Charles Ramson distributing certificate to a participant.

She described the three-week programme as highly beneficial. She also shared a brief remark on her experiences during the camp’s closing ceremony.

“We were taught new cultural music art like Taisa and African drumming and were also able to explore dances from different ethnic groups while delving into our heritages. Participants emerged themselves into visual arts mastering and various drawing techniques in the second week,” Dickram stated.

Participants of the Youth Culture Camp

The participants also collaborated with Peace Corps groups for an informative session on health and family life education.

The session covered topics such as body awareness, communication skills, sexually transmitted diseases and prevention methods, as well as the dangers of dengue fever and its prevention.

The students also took part in a tour of historic monuments on the Essequibo Coast, including Damon’s Monument and the East Indian settlement.

The Youth Culture Camp provided a rich blend of cultural, educational, and recreational experiences, offering valuable insights into the participants’ heritage and well-being while fostering community and exploration.

