Youth dominates housing allocations under PPP Government – Minister Rodrigues

– 14,054 lots granted to 21 – 35 age group

Over the last three years, a total of 25,996 house lots were allocated, with a significant portion, 14,054, being granted to young individuals between the ages of 21 to 35.

This revelation was made by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues on Tuesday, during her weekly ‘Making the Case’ programme.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues handing over a house lot to a youth at a recent allocation exercise

She highlighted that the youth demographic represents 54 per cent of the overall allocations made between 2020 to 2023.

Minister Rodrigues stated that the age group ranging from 36 to 50 constitutes 31.5 per cent of the overall allocations, while the 36 to 50 age group constituted 31.5 per cent.

“I am extremely proud that we are able to allocate lands and houses to people through the government’s housing programme…where you can see people acquiring their house lots at an earlier age,” the minister stated.

Regarding house lots allocated to single women, Minister Rodrigues mentioned that as of the end of August this year, 11,373 lots were granted to women, representing 43.7 per cent of the total allocations. Those allocated jointly to couples account for 26.6 per cent.

Additionally, the minister reported that a total of 10,873 house lots were allocated to low-income earners. She emphasised the significance of this allocation, particularly in light of the focus on vulnerable groups.

“We are very pleased with the progress in the housing sector…especially with the allocations made to women and low-income earners because these are our vulnerable people,” she said.

Regarding pending applications, Minister Rodrigues assured that those individuals would be allocated house lots as quickly as possible.

The distribution of thousands of house lots annually is done through the government’s signature ‘Dream Realised’ house lot allocation exercise, as well as the allocation of housing units to low-, moderate- and middle-income earners, as well as young professionals.

Billions of dollars are also being invested to carry out infrastructure work in both new and existing housing schemes, with the aim of ensuring that all necessary amenities are in place for the allottees.

Recently, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed that there are approximately 57,000 pending house applications. However, to address this and provide lots and housing units to thousands of people, a substantial $170 billion is required.

Another $400 billion would be needed to develop about 200 kilometres of roadways needed for access to the new housing areas being developed in the immediate to medium term.

This is in keeping with its manifesto, the PPP/C Government is committed to delivering 50,000 house lots to Guyanese within its first term in office.

