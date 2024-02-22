Youths are the inheritors of Guyana’s future – Minister Ramson

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr told youths attending the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo that they are the beneficiaries and inheritors of what is currently happening in Guyana.

Minister Ramson in his presentation on Thursday noted that President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is moving the country along a world-class trajectory.

Youths paying keen attention to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr as he speaks

“We have not set our targets on being average and mediocre and we are moving rapidly, that’s why you see so many changes happening all across the country right now. All of you are the beneficiaries and inheritors of what is happening right now. You are the definers, the ones that are going to define the kind of future that we all get,” he stated.

He noted that there has never been a better time to be Guyanese and compared the way the economy was in 1992 to the work that has been done to improve the economy even before the discovery of oil pre-2014.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr speaking at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2024

Minister Ramson also enlightened the youths on oil production and revenues.

He underscored the growth in the business sectors of tradable and non-tradable products.

“Higher growth in your economy and more revenue, it means you will have higher demand, [it] also means that when you don’t have enough of a supply, you get higher prices,” he explained.

Minister Ramson highlighted a study revealing the robust growth of non-tradable services, such as professional services, leisure, private education, healthcare, oil and gas joint ventures, accommodation, logistics, transportation, security, construction, and contracting services.

Meanwhile, he encouraged the young people to take advantage of employment opportunities.

“What I want you to do is change your perspectives about jobs. It starts with income, but it also allows you to learn more skills. Every single time you get an opportunity to work, don’t disregard that opportunity. Even if it’s the most basic of jobs at an entry level, you are going to learn so much, I can guarantee,” Ramson stated.

He also urged the youths to take advantage of educational opportunities, noting that people can now work and study at the same time, free of cost through the government’s Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) scholarships programme.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

