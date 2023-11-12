$1.3B in contracts signed for Region Seven roads

Seventeen contracts valued at some $1.3 billion were signed Wednesday last for the rehabilitation of more than 27 kilometres of roads in various parts of Region Seven.

Works to be undertaken include the rehabilitation of the Bartica/Potaro Road (Phase One, Miles Three-Four), the main access roads at Dagg Point (Phase Two), Issano (Phase Two), Mora Point, and several other internal and main access roads.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

CEO of Builders’ First Choice Construction company and one of the contractors, Delroy Jacobs told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he is happy to see infrastructural development coming to the region.

“I must commend the government on a job well done. Infrastructural work is going through Guyana, and bringing this drive to Bartica will boost the economy. A lot of work will be done and I am thankful and glad for this contract I have signed. I think the president is doing a great job and I must tell him to continue what he is doing,” he told DPI.

Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward commended the work of the government in ensuring that opportunities are made available to local contractors.

“The transformation of this region has been awesome. For the past two to three years, you can see the development in Bartica, and today’s ceremony is a boost to the township because $1.3 billion in contracts are being given out to our local contractors. We can see our economy moving at a pace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Town Councillor Jermaine Joseph expressed his appreciation for the work that is expected to be completed in the Potaro area.

“We’re elated for projects of this magnitude that are being rolled out in our communities because, for a long time, we have been anticipating this. We’ve seen other areas that have been developed, and this is an area that we have been anticipating. We know that it would’ve come on stream, but we’re elated that we have it now and can see this project rolled out,” Councillor Joseph stated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill charged the contractors to complete their projects swiftly and to ensure durable and sustainable infrastructural work is delivered to the residents.

“We have to work with people and we have to reduce community conflicts. I want us to approach this very conscientiously,” he said.

These contracts are in addition to the 287 contracts signed in Region Six, the 21 contracts for Region Five, and the 62 signed in Region Ten.

Importantly, almost $3.4 billion in contracts were recently signed for works in Regions One, Eight, and Nine, while the inking of some $842 million in contracts will see the rehabilitation of 19 more roads in Region Ten.

