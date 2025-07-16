$1.5B in contracts signed in Mahdia to construct roads, bridges

Residents of Region Eight will benefit from a series of upgraded infrastructural works across the township of Mahdia and surrounding communities, with the signing of 110 contracts totalling $1.5 billion on Wednesday.

The contracts were inked by 45 contractors to construct five kilometres of fixed-rate concrete roads along with the upgrade of 25 bridges in the communities of Mahdia, Campbelltown, Brian Sucre junction, Murwa and Konawaruk.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill spearheaded the signing ceremony, accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addresses the contractors in Mahdia along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

Additionally, contracts for emergency roadworks were signed and will commence in Tiger Hill. The roads in these communities have deteriorated over time as a result of extreme weather conditions.

During a meeting with the contractors, Minister Edghill urged them to complete all works within the stipulated deadline while emphasising the importance of quality work.

“Right now, in Region Eight, our current engagement will see us doing 10 bridges on the road to Konawaruk and 15 bridges to Murwa. Added to that, approximately five kilometres of rigid, pavement, concrete roads in the Mahdia area. That is a tremendous amount of work,” Minister Edghill explained.

These efforts are part of the government’s mandate to enhance the infrastructural framework within communities across the country.

Minister Bishop Juan Edghill meets with contractors in Mahdia

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai also made remarks highlighting the significant investments made to enhance infrastructure, specifically in hinterland communities.

“Hinterland roads investment and hinterland infrastructure have been one of the commitments we’ve made with respect to roads, bridges, culverts, airstrips, etc. And we have a track record within these five years to demonstrate that we have addressed those. Some are in progress and some are yet to be done,” Minister Sukhai stated.

Over the past five years, the infrastructural landscape in Mahdia has seen tremendous transformation as a result of direct investments.