100 housing units at Palmyra to be completed by end of March

The government is well on track to complete the first 100 three-bedroom bungalow houses at Palmyra in Region Six by the end of March 2025.

Construction of these homes began in October 2024 by nine contractors.

During a recent engagement with the workers, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal expressed satisfaction with the progress made to date.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal engages contractors at the housing scheme at Palmyra

Minister Croal said prospective homeowners interested in purchasing one of the units can begin the pre-qualification process in the coming weeks. Each housing unit is valued at approximately $14 million.

The government has invested over $7 billion on the first phase of infrastructural works at Palmyra. This includes a road network, drainage, culverts and water and electricity distribution networks.

The development planned for the area includes the construction of approximately 700 homes designed to cater to young professionals. Moderate- and low-income houses will also be built.

Minister Croal inspects one of the houses

The housing project is generating significant economic benefits for the region with the employment of skilled workers from the area.

The housing venture is part of the broader Palmyra development project, which will see the area transforming into a ‘mini city’ with hotels, malls, a hospital, a national stadium, and a regional airstrip.

Other housing projects

A number of low-income homes are also under construction at Fort Ordnance and Williamsburg/Hampshire.

Some of the houses under construction at Palmyra

The Hampshire Scheme consists of approximately 100 homes. Some of the properties were handed over to families. Each home measures 20×30 feet (600 square feet) and includes two bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen.

Another 200 houses are also earmarked for the housing development project at Fort Ordnance.

The government has constructed over 2,000 homes in four years, with an additional 1,000 planned for this year.

To continue this developmental trajectory, the government has set aside $112.6 billion in the national budget to advance housing infrastructure in 2025.

Some of the houses under construction at Palmyra Some of the houses under construction at Palmyra

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

