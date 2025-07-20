1,000 jobs for Region One youth, increased CSO stipends – President Ali announces

As part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government ongoing efforts to empower young people through targeted training and employment opportunities, some 1000 jobs as set to be created in Region One’s health sector in the coming years.

This announcement was made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at a public engagement in Moruca, where he affirmed his government’s commitment to investment in modern healthcare infrastructure and human capital.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He explained that the new jobs will support the delivery of healthcare services in Region One, with opportunities for young people to be trained as pharmacists, lab technicians, doctors and other medical support staff.

At the same time, the president assured that the stipends for Community Support Officers (CSOs) will be increased, and disbursed monthly, to ensure greater financial stability and encourage professional growth.

“We our CSOs the graduate to the better jobs, the higher paying jobs, we want to invest in our CSOs and our young people so that they can upskill themselves and get more better, higher paying jobs. That is what the People’s Progressive Party Civic is about. That is what we’re going to invest in,” President Ali told a massive crown of supporters at the Moruca Community Ground.

President Ali at the Moruca Rally in Region One

The president also highlited the importance of holistic development, announcing plans to enhance recreational facilities in the Barima Waini region.

He said, “ we cannot stop until you have proper recreational facilities…They must have lights so you can play in the night, facilities in which your children can pursue various sporting disciplines in a safe environment, in a comfortable environment, an environment in which they are giving the tools to be the best they can be.

“…that is what we want. We want our young people. We want every Guyanese to be the best they can be under a people’s Progressive Party’s government.”

This initiatives forms part of a wider strategy to bridge the development gap between the hinterland and coast, while positioning the youth population to play a greater role in national transformation.

“As we confront the next five years of development, your future, your children future, the future of Region One, the future of Moruca, the future of Waramuri, the future of Kumaka, the future of all of Region One is linked to the future of Guyana,” he told the residents.

As Guyanese prepare to cast their ballot at the upcoming National and regional elections, President Ali said it is important that the people chose a leadership that will build a strong, stable and secure Guyana for all and, according to President Ali, “that party is without a doubt is the People’s Progressive Party.”

He reminded the people that successive PPP/C has always places Amerindians at the centre of its vision for national transformation. He described the party as, the largest Amerindian party in Guyana and around the world.

This, he noted, is reflected in the administration’s ongoing investments in health, education, and infrastructure across the hinterland, as well as the growing number of Amerindian youths now entering medical and technical fields.

In Region One alone, more than more than $1.5 billion was invested to improve water access, President Ali stated. “Five years ago, less than 40 per cent of the region had access to water….today, I stand before you to say this, we did not sit on our hands. We did the work, and today, more than 80% of the region has access to clean water. That number will rise to 92% by the end of this year…and we will not stop until you have 100% supply.”

The head of state also mentioned several investments in the education sector are underway. These include the construction of secondary schools and the establishment of study hubs to ensure every child in Region One can pursue tertiary education under the GOAL scholarship programme.

President Ali also spoke of plans to establish community study centres in every village, each equipped with a minibus to ensure safe transportation to and from the facility.

Meanwhile, the president cautioned residents to remain vigilant against those who, he said, have consistently worked to undermine their development.

“Make no mistake, just like you saw in 2011 and 2015, there is one common enemy against progress. There is one common enemy against development. There is one common enemy against our brothers and sisters. And that common enemy has shown it face many times. It is all of those who are opposed to the People’s Progressive Party. Whether APNU,, AFC, whether they are WIN, they are all one part of the same segment, and that is the persons who are opposed to you.”