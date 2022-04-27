1,000 temporary jobs, 200 small grants, among significant assistance for Region Five

Some 1,000 persons residing in the Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five) will benefit from temporary jobs, allowing them to earn up to $40,000 monthly, after working for approximately 10 days.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo made the announcement Wednesday, during a meeting with residents of Dundee Canal Dam, Region Five.

Major developments coming to Region Five

“This is to help people on the ground who may need a job and stuff, so the application form will come out, make sure that you make full use of it,” the Vice President encouraged.

As part of government’s aggressive approach to assist citizens who are unemployed, the administration has already offered 800 part-time jobs to residents along the Essequibo Coast and has already received about 2,000 applications.

Similarly, residents of the Upper Demerara-Berbice and the East Corentyne-Berbice regions were offered 800 and 3,000 part-time jobs respectively. The application documents are currently being processed and works are moving apace for persons to be hired.

“We have set aside money in these regions to hire people. So, if they want to work, they don’t have to only go and clean canals and stuff. A lot of people, young women maybe can work at the hospitals to help out. Or if you have a library here and they get a temporary job for $40,000,” the VP noted.

The road networks for Region Five will also see significant development, with some $1 billion set aside specifically for community road upgrades.

Government will also make available 200 small grants valuing up to $250,000 for budding entrepreneurs to either start or expand their businesses. The Vice President said the financial assistance will be made possible through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Further, Dr. Jagdeo proposed to provide training to 400 persons who are interested in heavy duty equipment including excavators, welding, plumbing and electrician fields.

“I can immediately get a training programme started for free. I hope that people across the region can put together a group, 400 people, men, women and then we arrange training for them. And I can guarantee you that months after the training they will find jobs,” he underscored.

Dr. Jagdeo explained that the motive is to shift the momentum in the region, to mirror similar economic operation in Regions Three and Four, by pushing massive development. Government is ensuring that all regions experience economic transformation.

The administration is also working on a major plan to ensure every Guyanese is well educated. To this end, VP Jagdeo called on regional leaders to go into all villages to gather up to 5, 000 persons who might be interested in scholarships.

Additionally, co-investment opportunities were extended to the region. The move by government is mainly to aid persons who have business plans, but need assistance to establish the facilities or expand their operations.