$100k cash grant for Guyanese 18 years and older in Budget 2026 – President Ali 

– other measures to improve livelihoods to be included

In keeping with a promise made to the people, the government, in its 2026 National Budget, will set aside funds to deliver a $100,000 cash grant to every Guyanese 18 years and older.



President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement from the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday as he outlined his government’s economic and social agenda for the next five years.





”And other cash grants will be paid during the course of the next five years,” the president pledged.

Additionally, to ensure every Guyanese live with dignity and comfort, President Ali disclosed that direct assistance will be given to households to help them build and upgrade their homes.

Parents of children attending school will also receive additional support with a substantial increase in the Because We Care cash grant to $100,000 per annum.

Other measures include:

a flat tax of $2 million on double-cab pickups with less than 2000 CC

A flat tax of $3 million on double-cab pickups between 2000 CC and 2500 CC

Removal of corporate tax on agriculture, agro-processing, and veterinary services

Development of special zones where a tax-free incentive regime will apply

These were among the many initiatives and programmes outlined by President Ali during his address to the nation.