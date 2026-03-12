$100K cash grant payout begins next week

The government will begin distributing the $100,000 cash grant to eligible citizens through the banking system from next week, marking a major step toward faster and more efficient delivery of public support under the 2026 national budget.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, announced that the first set of beneficiaries to receive the grant will be public servants, as the government rolls out the new payment mechanism.

“The first cohort will comprise those central government employees who have previously provided their bank account information and are receiving their government salaries into their bank accounts. We anticipate that these government employees will receive their $100,000 cash grant by the end of next week, and we will be following up with subsequent cohorts of eligible beneficiaries thereafter,” Dr Singh noted.

The shift to bank payments will eliminate the long lines that traditionally accompany cash grant distributions while improving accessibility and convenience for beneficiaries across the country.

To ensure all eligible citizens can benefit, the government will also launch an online portal that will allow Guyanese without bank accounts to register and open one.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to strengthen financial inclusion while modernising the delivery of government services.

The $100,000 cash grant forms part of the government’s continued efforts to put more disposable income into the hands of citizens while ensuring the benefits of the country’s expanding economy reach households across Guyana.