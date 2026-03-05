101 prison officers receive promotion

– Minister Walrond urges officers to keep developing professionally

Some 101 Guyana Prison Service (GPS) officers have been promoted following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ approval on Thursday.

Among those promoted are five Superintendents, 17 chief prison officers, 28 principal prison officers II, and 23 principal prison officers I.

The list also includes two cadet officers (Internal) on probation, 13 assistant superintendents of prison, 12 prison trade instructors and one coxswain.

According to the ministry, this is one of the most “comprehensive advancement” exercises in recent years, which reinforces the government’s commitment to “strengthening correctional leadership and institutional stability.”

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond said the promotions place experienced officers in positions of greater responsibility and are critical to maintaining secure facilities and advancing rehabilitation programmes for inmates.

“Secure facilities and effective rehabilitation depend on their discipline, fairness, and daily commitment to lawful and humane custody,” she underscored.

Minister Walrond also encouraged those promoted to pursue continued professional development and strengthen their leadership capacity within the prison service.

The ministry noted that the promotions complement a wider reform programme aimed at improving correctional management, including infrastructure upgrades at facilities such as Lusignan and Mazaruni, enhanced electronic security systems and expanded professional training for officers.

It noted that training programmes scheduled for 2026 are expected to benefit more than 150 officers and will focus on correctional management and human rights standards.

The ministry said it remains committed to advancing reforms to strengthen professional standards, protect officer welfare, and reinforce public confidence in correctional administration.