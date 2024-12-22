108 small contractors empowered through $1.5B in road contracts

The government’s latest efforts to foster self-development in citizens and empower local communities have resulted in some 108 small contractors from Region Five being awarded over $1.5 billion in road contracts.

This initiative will empower local contractors, accelerate development, enable widespread road construction and upgrades, and provide over 600 job opportunities to construction workers in the region.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addressing local contractors

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, oversaw the contract signing during a visit to Region Five on Saturday.

He urged contractors to view the opportunity not as a quick way to earn money, but as a chance at self-enhancement and contribution to regional development.

Highlighting the number of jobs these contracts will provide, the minister said, “when you look at the multiplied effects of initiatives like this and how it gets down to the ordinary man in the street, it is something that is very important,” the minister emphasised.

He further implored contractors to execute their duties diligently so as to leave a long-lasting positive impact on their communities.

“…putting your best foot forward [and] understanding that 30 years from now your grandchildren will be walking on that same road and somebody will be able to say that [you] did that,” Minister Edghill told contractors.

Local contractor signing contract

To assist contractors in getting started, several measures were implemented to ensure efficiency and quality.

Contractors will receive a 10% mobilisation advance without requiring a bond, while those with a bond will qualify for a 30% mobilisation advance.

Payments for those requesting the 10% mobilisation advance will be expedited as early as next Tuesday.

The minister also stressed the importance of using tested concrete to ensure durability and encouraged teamwork among contractors to complete the works swiftly.

As the minister delivered his remarks, the audience of local contractors expressed their gratitude for what they described as an opportunity of a lifetime.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with some of them to document their thoughts during this key event in their careers.

CEO of NR enterprise Neesa Sooknanan told DPI how this opportunity has enabled her to fulfil her childhood dreams despite setbacks in completing her secondary education.

Staff from Ministry of Public Works facilitating the signing of contracts

“Growing up I always dreamed of becoming a businesswoman…and as a woman I love to show that we can do anything…and that being a contractor is [not] only for males,” she said.

Other contractors like Amernauth Kiritpal also saw to his dreams being realised and said, “it is indeed a great venture for small contractors to have an opportunity to get into the business. With my company, I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time now. Today…it will all come to reality.”

For many contractors, this marks the first time they have being granted the platform to showcase their skills and make a substantial contribution to their community.

Several recipients also commended the government for this intervention, noting that it will provide jobs opportunities to scores of households and youth, further develop the region and accelerate national progress.

Initiatives like these demonstrates the government’s commitment to inclusive development and its determination to empower the nation at its grassroot levels.

