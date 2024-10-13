$11.5B investment in roads lauded by Region Four small contractors

The government’s $11.5 billion investment to upgrade 947 roads across Region Four has been welcomed, especially by the 673 small contractors awarded contracts to carry out the works.

The contracts were signed at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Friday.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Sirestsi Bascom praised the government’s move for its inclusivity.

Small contractor, Sirestsi Bascom

“The initiative gives a lot of opportunity to Guyanese from different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. Just to be here today to witness the volume of persons that are awarded this opportunity…to play a part in the country’s development in some way or the other is good,” he said.

Small contractor, Ashaka King, shared that it is a grand opportunity for Guyanese, especially, women to get a piece of the pie.

Small contractor, Ashaka King

“I am very impressed at the turn out of women and for women like myself it gives us a way to diversify our income and also strengthen our independence,” King remarked.

Another female contractor, Chelsea Goulding, called the initiative a “game changer” for small businesses.

Small contractor, Chelsea Goulding

“We now have the chance to be part of the country’s development,” she told DPI.

Meanwhile, Sulaika Treurniet, added “This is a big opportunity for small contractors, particularly women, in a male-dominated field, and personally, it will help to improve my standard of living,” she said.

Small contractor, Sulaika Treurniet

The project is part of the PPP/C Government’s broader strategy to empower small contractors and improve infrastructure countrywide.

Small contractor, Davinah Persaud

