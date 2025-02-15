12 new hospitals to come on stream by 2028 – President Ali

– Six to be commissioned later in 2025

By 2028, the government will have constructed and operationalised 12 state-of-the-art regional hospitals, delivering world-class healthcare services to residents in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Eight, and Nine

Speaking at the sod turning event for yet another facility, the $11.4 billion West Demerara Hospital, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said six of these institutions will be commissioned in the second and third quarter of 2025.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing Region Three residents at the sod turning event for the $11.4 billion new, state of the art West Demerara Hospital

These are the Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, Diamond, Bath and the No 75 Regional Hospitals in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six respectively.

All of these institutions will have 24-hour Accident and Emergency, 24-hour labs, a suite of imaging services including ultrasound, digital X-Ray, and CT scans, along with operation theatres and more – eliminating long hours of traveling to access quality care.

“Scheduled to open in 2026 are the New Amsterdam Hospital and the Paediatric and Maternal Hospital (PMH),” President Ali further revealed Friday.

Construction of the new Lima Hospital in Region Two

The PMH located at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara is the first of its kind in the Caribbean region. It will offer specialised services, enhancing Guyana’s capacity to provide specialized care for mothers and children.

Alongside these major facilities, the government has also injected significant investments to improve healthcare delivery for residents residing in hinterland communities.

And according to President Ali, “the Moruca Regional Hospital, the Kato Regional Hospital and the Lethem Regional Hospital,” are scheduled to become operational by 2027. A modern hospital will also be constructed in Kamarang, Region Seven.

The sod has been turned for the new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, that will begin to serve residents by 2028

Meanwhile, the sod has been turned for the new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, that will begin to serve residents by 2028. This facility is the second one to be constructed in Region Three, to cater to the region’s expanding economy.

In addition, President Ali noted that a new Stroke Rehabilitation Centre and an Oncology Centre will begin construction later this year, and set to be commissioned by 2027.

“We have 84 telemedicine sites and we’re going to expand that rapidly. We have more than 3,707 young trainees trained already in the last three years and another 3,500 undergoing training,” President Ali said, which will complement the infrastructure improvements.

The No 75 Regional Hospital is in an advanced stage, set to be commissioned later this year

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) Administration remains committed to delivering quality and efficient healthcare services to all Guyanese, particularly in remote areas where access remains a challenge.

In the near future, Guyana will become a major hub for modern healthcare services, due to strategic investments made by the government over the years.

