121 more youths to gain experience under AIEP Programme

About 121 agriculture graduates from the University of Guyana (UG) and the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) will soon gain practical experience, and the opportunity to earn an income, through their involvement in national agriculture projects under the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP).

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday met with the graduates and highlighted several plans, at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Mon Repos, East Coast of Demerara.

The youths were allowed to choose between poultry, aquaculture or the recently conceptualised sustainable farmstead project, which includes the construction of 500 low-income houses for vulnerable families along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway – homes, which will be fully linked to agriculture.

Each plot of land will feature several coconut or breadfruit trees in the front yard and the installation of a 20 x 40 shade house to the rear of the house.

Equipped with advanced agricultural technology, these shade houses are designed to boost food production and provide a steady income for families.

“[This is] to do three things. One, bring your theory into practice, transfer the theory into results, and give you the opportunity to earn, build capital, [and] capital formation. Then we’re going to help you with the banks also so that we can create entrepreneurs. That is what we want. We want to lift you to a higher level,” the president said.

Meanwhile, for those interested in the poultry industry, President Ali said they will be exposed to modern approaches to poultry farming to expand production to meet the growing demand.

On the other hand, students interested in the aquaculture field will, among other ventures, be engaged in the prawn production project at Onverwagt, Region Five.

The president explained that the aim is to help the youth in advancing farming using technology, while simultaneously increasing productivity and encouraging the growth of agribusinesses.

The head of state emphasised, “We don’t only want you to get a job. We want you to eventually own your own agribusiness that takes you beyond an employee that gives you the opportunity at owning your business and being a part of this great growth of our agricultural sector.”

The AIEP programme was launched in 2022, to bolster the agriculture sector, empower youths and create jobs.

With the programme’s expansion into the fields of poultry, and aquaculture, and the advancement of the farmstead project, individuals are being afforded more opportunities to earn an income.

“All over the country, we have been able to support more than 1,500 agricultural entrepreneurs, mainly young people. And what is more beautiful is that…more than 35 per cent are women in the agricultural system,” the president highlighted, adding that this is a model that can be shared with the rest of the world.

Of the approximately 121 persons registered, some 47 have expressed interest in the poultry industry, while 16 have signed up for aquaculture, and 58 for the farmstead project.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), a graduate of UG and GSA, Talitha Braithwaite, said she has been looking forward to a prospect of this nature for quite some time.

“It is a very good opportunity for me. It can enable me to be more independent and earn cash and be my own boss,” she noted.

Driven by a love of animals and a desire to create his own business, Kestron Wilson has signed up for the poultry programme, which he hopes will catapult him into a promising future in the agriculture field.

“It is providing a lot of people who don’t have jobs an opportunity to make money and do things that help improve their lifestyle,” he opined.

Another graduate, Camilla Gomes said, “I think it’s a very good initiative, for young people, especially those that recently came out of school, and can’t find a job, they can rely on themselves to probably start a business, to get an income.”

Offering a different perspective, Renicia Holder underscored the importance of practical experience to propel entrepreneurship which she believes is promoted through the AIEP programme.

The GSA graduate said, “I think it’s a great idea because not only is it helping us as young people to practice what we learned inside the classroom, but it is also helping us to create a businessperson mindset.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, said the government’s investments in the sector are reaping tremendous results, especially in getting young people engaged in agricultural pursuits.

“Four years ago, we had a very low number of young people who were involved in agriculture. Today, we have almost 23 per cent of young people who make up the agriculture sector. And that’s a plus for us,” Minister Mustapha told those gathered.

He added that these efforts seek to diversify the sector, expanding its production base and competitiveness, while reducing Guyana’s imports.

