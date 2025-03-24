126 more persons from Region One to receive training under BIT

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton has reiterated the importance of skills training in promoting community development, as another cohort of 126 individuals from Region One begins their technical journey under the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The batch comprising 94 men and 32 women, hails from Yarakita, Kamwatta, White Water, and Koberimo Villages, and the Mabaruma Township.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton delivers remarks

They will receive instruction in high-demand fields such as heavy-duty machinery operation, plumbing, general building and construction, tractor driving and joinery.

Addressing the trainees on Saturday, Minister Hamilton noted that over the next four to six months, these trainees will be equipped with valuable skills to contribute meaningfully to their communities’ development.

He encouraged them to adopt this vision and apply themselves to making a lasting impact on the betterment of their communities through practical projects that address local needs.

Trainees in Region One

Minister Hamilton underscored the importance of community service as an integral part of the training programme.

He lauded the participation of women in the programme and noted that their involvement reflects the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access to opportunities.

“Let me say I’m grateful and thankful that you’re thinking outside the box. You’re thinking differently. You’re not locked into this box where a man says, this is man’s work only.

And you women must continue to push to the door. When you succeed there, go and encourage more women to come in and participate. That’s your role, to ensure that no more women are sidelined or neglected, or men saying, you can’t do this work because this is a man’s work,” the minister stated.

By investing in local talent, the government aims to foster a sense of pride within communities while creating self-sufficient and thriving regions.

