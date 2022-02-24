$13.7M nursery school commissioned in Sebai

Some 40 students of Sebai, Matarkai sub-district, Region One (Barima Waini), will benefit from a $13.7 million nursery school, which was commissioned on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, attended the commissioning ceremony of the school, which was constructed by the regional administration last year. He was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Tikeram Bissessar, Chairman of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Orlando Thorne and newly appointed Regional Education Officer, Chiveon Bovell-Success.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, assists two students as they cut the ribbon to the spanking new Sebai nursery school

Minister Croal said the construction of the new school in the riverine community is testimony to the government’s commitment to provide equal educational opportunities for the nation’s children.

“We will continue to invest in the education sector because we understand the importance of educating the nation’s children. With our new status as an oil producing country, it is important that we invest in our future leaders,” the minister told the gathering.

He said the vision the government has for education is to ensure all teachers are trained to deliver quality education at all institutions. This is not different for Sebai, as efforts will be made to ensure trained teachers are placed at the new school.

The Sebai nursery school

Regional Chairman, Ashley outlined a number of transformational projects being undertaken in the Barima Waini Region, aimed at advancing the living standards of the residents.

He reminded the residents of the teachers’ quarter which was destroyed by fire many years ago and which the former administration failed to reconstruct. Today, the community has a new building to house its teachers.

As it relates to the school, he noted that furniture will be installed shortly and efforts will be made to ensure the children have all the additional tools to advance their learning.

A section of the new Sebai nursery

“Our government does not only believe in talking the talk in education, but walking the walk. We are going to transform the educational landscape of the region. We are going to ensure that a well-rounded education is provided to every child,” Ashley said.

Headmistress, Karen Benjamin, explained that the school will be a significant boost, since the children are currently being housed in a cramped space at the primary school which also houses secondary aged students.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal also attended ceremonies in Sebai and Matthews Ridge in observance of Guyana’s 52nd Republic Anniversary.