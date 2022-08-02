$135M ‘Because We Care cash grant’ for school children in Region Eight

Parents and guardians will now be able to purchase school uniforms and other essential items to return their children to school, as government rolls out the ‘Because We Care’, School Uniform, and Supplies cash grants.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, hands over the first grant to a parent in Mahdia.

As part of a countrywide initiative, Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai oversaw the distribution at Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 parents and guardians turned out at the Mahdia Primary, and Secondary schools to collect $30,000 for every child registered in school; $25,000 under the ‘Because We Care’ initiative, and $5,000 for the purchase of school uniforms.

This is a commitment kept by the PPP/C to not only restore the grants to the school children, which they did in 2021 but to increase it to $30,000 this year.

This money is set to transform the lives of many parents, who are experiencing challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living, which is now exacerbated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Jacqueline Garraway

For Jacqueline Garraway, who received $120,000 on behalf of her four children, the intervention of government will ensure her children continue in school.

“This money is important for my children to have an education because I grow up without education but not my children. I’m so grateful today for this money to buy the school things for their education”, she explained.

Rowland McKenzie

Another recipient, Rowland McKenzie will be using the money wisely, to ensure his children gets the most items. He is a single father of four who is experiencing difficulty making ends meet.

He said, “I planning to buy all them school supplies and keep them in school. It is very much important because in the past I had four other children in school and it used to be a little difficult in getting all the school supplies and I’m very much thankful for this. It is very important to me.”

Keisha Joseph

Keisha Jospeh said, “it means a lot to me because everything expensive, so I glad to get this opportunity to get this money. It will help my children with their needs and everything. I want tell the government keep it up.”

A total of $135,030,000 is to be distributed throughout Region Eight, under this project.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai encouraged parents to ensure their children remain in school, as Government intends for the next generation to be well educated.

“I also urge that you keep them in school, so that they will become citizens of our country that can contribute to our development. That is the end result of all the investments that we are making. If Guyana has trained, educated human resources, we will be able as a country to move even faster“, the minister said.

This cash grant for school children from nursery to secondary school is just the first step of educational empowerment for Guyanese.

The launch of the cash grant distribution occurred when the PPP/C is celebrating its second year in Government.

On August 2, 2020, the wheel of development accelerated when Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali was sworn in as President. Since then, rapid development has taken place as Dr. Ali charts his One Guyana vision.

