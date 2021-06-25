14 Region Three NDCs receive $35M subvention

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall on Friday handed over a $35 million subvention to 14 Region Three Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to improve service in their respective communities.

During the simple ceremony at the Regional Democratic Council, Minister Dharamlall said the disbursement is 50 per cent of the NDCs allocation.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall hands over subventions to Region Three NDCs along with Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube and Regional Vice-Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand

He said there should be no discrimination by the NDCs when serving the people.

“Our Government’s position is very clear in terms of how we do our work and we expect a minimum of excellent performance from you. We recognise that Chairs of NDCs and overseers especially being statutory officers of the NDC, the Chairs being elected officers but they have certain statutory functions, that they are going to conduct themselves in a manner that is free of any discrimination and victimisation.

Our position is that we are one Government for all of Guyana and that is how we must conduct ourselves.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall hands over subventions to Region Three NDCs along with Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube and Regional Vice-Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand

Minister Dharamlall said the Government will continue to work with the NDCs to overcome challenges in delivering services to the people. However, while Government would be doing the heavy lifting, the NDCs are expected to ensure the resources are maintained.

“In the next few weeks, all the NDC areas are going to have more roads constructed. This is something that you are aware of. We are going to have the Parika market, for example, reconstructed in the next few months.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall hands over subventions to Region Three NDCs along with Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube and Regional Vice-Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand

We are going to have a lot more investments in the agricultural sector of the Region as well as other types of infrastructure works. His Excellency the President has been speaking extensively and we have been pushing extensively for greater development going south through the Wales Development Authority, so Region Three is poised for massive expansion,” he said.

The Minister noted that it is important for local leaders to recognise the direction Government is taking to pursue development. Minister Dharamlall also called on the NDCs to their duties with integrity. Region Three Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube; Vice-Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand and Regional Executive Officer expressed similar sentiments during the ceremony.