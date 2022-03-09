14,000 house lots to be distributed this year – Minister Croal 

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, announced Tuesday that government will distribute 14,000 house lots to Guyanese this year.

He made the announcement during a community engagement with residents of Esau and Jacob, and Fairfield villages, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). He was accompanied by Member of Parliament, Faizal Jafferally, and Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P

Minister Croal said the increased distribution of house lots this year brings the government closer to achieving its target of delivering 50,000 house lots by 2025. It also falls in line with His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’ s vision for the housing sector, which will see affordable housing opportunities being provided to every Guyanese, at all income levels.

“The vibrancy you see coming from the ministry is a direct reflection of the President’s vision for the sector,” Minister Croal said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P engaging the residents of Esau and Jacob

In Region Five, there is a backlog of about 3,000 applications. In fact, during the period 2020 to 2021, there were some 948 new applications within the system.

Minister Croal said the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is actively seeking to acquire lands in Burma for allocation. Funds will be made available in the ministry’s 2023 programme for infrastructural development in that area.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Coral along with Member of Parliament, Faizal Jafferally, and Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal visited the area earmarked for housing in Burma

On the issue of water, there are a number households in a section of Esau and Jacob that are now receiving potable water. Minister Croal has committed to dispatching a team from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to assess the number of households and ascertain what is needed to extend the existing water distribution network there.

“The development that we set out is not only for a few, it is for all, and so, when we speak about ‘One Guyana’ it is to ensure all citizens benefit from the programmes and policies we implement,” he told the residents.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P engaging the residents of Esau and Jacob

Meanwhile, the minister and team visited the area earmarked for housing development in the Burma community. House lot applications were facilitated and other housing matters addressed.

Last year, the government distributed over 10,000 house lots through its signature ‘Dream Realised’ programme. A number of citizens were also allocated homes through the housing project in Cummings Lodge, Providence and Prospect.