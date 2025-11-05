1,500 kilometres of drainage canals, 300 kokers, and 180 pumps to be upgraded

Guyana is set to embark on the largest investment in drainage and irrigation in its history as part of the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

Announcing the initiative during the first meeting of the LCDS Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee (MSSC) for the new term, His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the works will upgrade more than 1,500 kilometres of drainage canals, over 300 kokers, and 180 pumps nationwide.

“This work will transform the coastal plains, protecting more than 130 square kilometres of urban land and 1,270 square kilometres of agricultural land”, President Ali stated.

Hope canal, an irrigation canal in East Demerara Water Conservancy (for sugar cane and rice production) coastal area of Guyana, South America

He stated, “It will enhance the resilience of 320,000 people against more intense rainstorms and rising sea levels”.

The president explained that new high-level relief canals (including the Hope-like systems) are being designed and built. These canals will allow water to drain even when tides are high, a critical safeguard for communities along the coast.

“These are real investments, not just words, in our land, our people, and our future”, the head of state affirmed.

H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and Managing Director of Environmental Management Consultants Inc. (EMC), Shyam Nokta

This massive climate resilience effort is a key component of the LCDS 2030, which President Ali said is fully integrated into every aspect of Guyana’s development agenda.

“Every development plan we pursue has the LCDS and the ideals of the LCDS built into those plans”, he noted.

The head of state outlined several complementary investments under the LCDS that are also transforming lives, including mangrove restoration, clean energy expansion, and community-led development projects.

“Our mangroves are a living shield, storing carbon, supporting fisheries, and protecting against the sea,” President Ali said, adding that, “Over the past decade, Guyana has restored more than 140 hectares of mangroves and planted over half a million seedlings, while investing nearly one billion Guyana dollars since 2020 in their protection and rehabilitation.”

The significant investment in drainage and irrigation is a cornerstone of President Ali’s ‘Rescue Georgetown’ initiative and the comprehensive Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, paving the way for a truly climate-resilient city.