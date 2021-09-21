$152 Million Lusignan Well Nears Completion

Works on the new well at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara are progressing as planned despite some minor setbacks, as the works are almost complete. Upon completion, approximately 4,000 residents within a catchment area between, Good Hope to Annandale will be accessing water at a desired level.

Earlier today Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc. Shaik Baksh visited the location where they interacted with the contractor and inspected the ongoing works.

The works are being executed by S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Service at an approximate cost of $152 million and is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Minister Croal noted his satisfaction with the pace at which the work is progressing, as he called for residents to be patient.

“There has been a lot of complaints about the level of service along the East Coast, following the collapse of the old well…so the cluster of communities that will see improved services include Annandale, Lusignan and Good Hope”.

He added that GWI remains committed to raising the level of services, even as the Ministry forges ahead with its housing drive service expansion will cater to these new housing developments.

Meanwhile, Baksh also expressed his satisfaction with the work being done by the contractor, noting that despite the minor setbacks the contractors have been working expeditiously over the past month. He added that since the collapse of the well back in November 2020 the water company has been sourcing water to supply the communities from wells in Enmore, Coldigen, and the Friendship treatment plant on a rotation system.

“The contractors have been working expeditiously, we had some delays with material and under a month the contractor was able drill some 960 feet down,” Mr. Baksh said.

A representative from the contracting service, Mr. Suresh Jagmohan noted that they are optimistic of completing the project within the timeline. Construction of the well is slated to begin before the end of the week, after which the well will be connected to the distribution lines.

Minister Croal also announced the drilling of six new wells in the region under GWI’s 2021 work programme. Five wells will be drilled to serve residents of Swan, Long Creek, Kairuni, Moblissa and Kuru Kuru along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The other well will be drilled in Providence, East Bank Demerara, which will also benefit Herstelling and environs.

Additionally, over $200 million is currently being invested to increase water service along the East Coast of Demerara. Minister Croal noted that this expansion is imperative for sustainable housing development along the East Coast corridor and advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six to ensure safe drinking water and sanitation for all.