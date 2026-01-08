$161M Soesdyke-Linden Highway upgrade reaches halfway mark

The overall construction works on the US$161 million Soesdyke-Linden Highway are now about 50 per cent complete, placing the landmark project at its halfway point. The project is intended to expand the highway and transform it into a modern transport hub.

The upgrade is being carried out through a joint venture between Trinidad-based Namalco Construction Services and local firm GuyAmerica Construction Inc.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday met with the contractors to review the progress of the project, address challenges and discuss the way forward.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill engages contractors and engineers on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway project

He urged the contractors to complete the project ahead of its September 4 deadline, noting that major activities are upcoming and the corridor is a vital artery. One such event is the celebration of Guyana’s 60th year of Independence.

“Guyanese from all over the diaspora will be pouring in here. We are working on our tourist product, and I guess by now all contractors understand the thinking of His Excellency, the president and how we do things,” Minister Edghill said.

“So nationally things will be taking off and this corridor is going to be a major corridor,” as he stressed the importance of careful work planning, including bridges, walkways, and road surfaces that can safely accommodate increased use.

Progress varies across the project’s sections. Section one is slightly behind schedule, with about 16.1 kilometres of roadworks still to be completed, while section two is ahead of schedule, with around 90 per cent of works executed.

Overhead shot of the Linden-Soesdyke highway

However, rehabilitation works along the vital corridor are 95 per cent complete, while reconstruction works stand at approximately 60 per cent complete.

The current programme targets completion of all reconstruction and road works by the end of May or into June.

Additionally, contractors are in the process of procuring materials for street lighting, which are expected to arrive by the end of April.

Minister Edghill said improved lighting will bring immediate benefits to road users.

“One of the things that is bringing direct benefits to the people in this project is not just the nice surface, riding smooth and nice but it is the lighting. People want more lighting right now and in the absence of the markings the road is very dark at night,” he stated.

Once completed, the upgraded Soesdyke/Linden Highway is expected to significantly improve safety, increase traffic capacity and support economic growth across Guyana.