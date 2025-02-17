165 water tanks distributed to benefit households in Karrau

One hundred and sixty-five water tanks were distributed in the village of Karrau, Region Seven, benefiting every household.

The initiative fulfils a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in response to a request from the village toshao.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, alongside residents of Karrau, Region Seven

The distribution exercise was led by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, on Sunday.

She noted that the tanks will complement ongoing efforts to establish a modern water treatment plant and distribution network for the village.

Beyond this, Karrau will have a secondary school for the first time, set to open in 2025. A new nursery school has also been built in the village.

“Today, a village like Karrau does not need to send a student out to President’s College to get secondary education. You will get it right here, at the same quality as in Georgetown,” Minister Parag stated.

Water tanks that were distributed

She also announced the construction of a one-kilometre road from the village office into the community which will benefit about 200 residents.

These developments show the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for hinterland and riverine communities.

“We [the government] are working because it is what you deserve. We want people to access the same quality of life here as on the coast, with quality education and healthcare,” the minister said.

She highlighted the government’s efforts to empower Amerindian Village Councils to manage their developmental projects from revenue provided by the sale of carbon credits.

From 2023 and 2024, Karrau received $48 million from carbon credit sales under the government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Residents of Karrau, Region Seven

The village utilised the funds to build an all-purpose community centre and purchase a generator capable of powering the entire community.

The minister commended these investments and emphasised the importance of prudent financial management

Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward; Prime Ministerial Representative for Region Seven, Ewrin Ward and Toshao of Karrau Village, Shane Cornelius, were present at the simple handing-over ceremony.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

