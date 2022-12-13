17 new experiential Tourism products launched in 2022

During Tourism Awareness Month, the GTA launched ten (10) new experiential tourism products in collaboration with the tourism private sector – Wanderlust Adventures GY, Singing Chef Adventures, Tourism Guyana and Paruima Village. This makes 17 new tourism products launched in 2022 by the GTA. The initial target was 12. An outline of the products launched as part of Tourism Awareness Month can be noted below:

● Wanderlust Adventures GY highlighted three (3) new products – the Rainforest Escape Tour, Farm to Table Experience and the unique GT Bar Crawl.

● Trail Masters Adventure Tours will be offering five (5) new experiences – the Capoey Day Tour, Leguan Tour, Yarrowkabra Tour, the Essequibo Tri-Island Tour and the Tapakuma Camping & Fishing Expedition.

● Singing Chef Adventures provided a detailed outline of their new tour which will focus on the 1856 British Guiana ONE CENT Black on Magenta – the world’s rarest stamp. This experience, geared towards avid history lovers and stamp enthusiasts, promises a deep dive into the history of this unique fascination complemented by culinary delights and songs.

● Touring Guyana presented their Mahdia Tour which promises a beautiful escape into the heart of Guyana’s gold and diamond mining community. Surrounded by the vast Ebini Mountains, participants will be guided through tours of the Denham Suspension Bridge, Salbora Falls and the Tumatumari Falls.

● Last, but certainly not least, Paruima Village was officially launched as a tourism destination. Sandro Edmund highlighted the absolute beauty of this village, the only Arecuna speaking village in Guyana. While Tourism was never a priority for them, through collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority, Wilderness Explorers, they have been able to develop their tourism product and attract a number of international press, including Dylan Efron.

Earlier in September, the GTA launched the Bush Cow Eco Trails Experience in Nappi Village, Region 9 and the Quarrie Waterfall Tour, Region 9. Subsequently, in recognition of World Tourism Day, four (4) new experiences were introduced – Through Touring Guyana, the Mangrove Heritage Tour and the New Amsterdam Heritage Trail Tour will certainly attract history lovers who are seeking to incorporate softer adventure experiences into their itineraries. Azure Experiences on the other hand, through their new offerings – The Kopinang Waterfall Tour and the Yoga Breakfast & Nature Walk Tour adds a unique twist to adventure-based experiences.

The Director of the GTA, Mr Kamrul Baksh expressed that “it is wonderful to have this level of cooperation and willingness from our private sector partners to develop these new products. Guyana is poised to welcome many more visitors in 2023, and attract wider regional and international markets so this is exactly what we need to welcome them to ensure that they have a diverse avenue of experiences to indulge in.”

He further charged existing as well as potential tour operators to come on board with the GTA, work with us to identify, develop and market new tourism experiences in Guyana.

For more information, contact Candace Phillips, Manager of Product Development on 219-0055 or send an email to candace@guyanatourism.com . You can also reach out to Sade Cameron, Marketing & Communications Officer at s ade@guyanatourism.com or send a WhatsApp message to 688-4155.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

