18,000 employed under pathway workers programme – Minister Parag 

The PPP/C Government is committed to creating employment opportunities for all Guyanese to improve their livelihoods.

This commitment is reflected in the National Pathway Workers (NPW) programme, which has employed nearly 18,000 people, of whom 12,000 are women.

National Pathway Workers

Launched in 2022, the programme represents a monthly investment of $611 million, with part-time workers earning $40,000 monthly after completing 10 days of work.

During an episode of the Starting Point Podcast on Saturday, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag praised the initiative for its transformative impact on empowering many Guyanese.

The minister noted that the programme not only helps alleviate the rising cost of living but also provides individuals with valuable skills, guiding them towards permanent employment opportunities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag

“We want to uplift people out of poverty…I think, in another couple of years, it will move from the fact that they are grateful for a part-time job to a permanent job,” she stated.

Minister Parag emphasised the programme’s success in providing opportunities for people to learn and earn simultaneously.

“The opportunities are so abundant in terms of training, whether it be a technical skill or an academic qualification…We are encouraging people to take these opportunities, because obviously we want our human resources, our most valuable asset, to be able to move forward with our transformation as well,” she explained.

The part-time jobs initiative allows individuals to support the efficient operation of government agencies by filling roles such as clerks, receptionists, and other essential positions.

In 2025, a budget of $12.7 billion was allocated for both the Community Enhancement Workers (CEW) and the NPW programmes.