$2.4B road investment in Kwakwani taking shape

Infrastructural projects in Kwakwani, Region Ten, are advancing seamlessly with community and medium to large-scale road works on schedule to be completed by April month end.

The $2.4 billion undertaken is transforming 37 thoroughfares from laterite to concrete and asphalt. Sixteen roads are community-based projects awarded to small contractors while the remaining 21 are executed by larger contractors recommended by residents from the mining town.

Drone shot of road works in Kwakwani, Region Ten

The project will improve the conditions and integrity of the road while mitigating the dust issues affecting residents when they are completed.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the upgrades executed by the small contractors covering over two kilometres of concrete roadworks are 25 per cent complete.

The medium to larger-scale road projects are 70 per cent complete with 15 asphalt roads substantially completed.

This aspect of the infrastructural project covers three kilometres of concrete roadworks and 9.72 kilometres of asphalt roadworks.

Waterfront Road and Riverfront Road are being upgraded to concrete roads. The remaining will be transformed into asphalt.

These include Middle Road, Staff Hill, Chinese Lane Cross Street, Chinese Lane, Main Cross Street Kwakwani, Bush Pole Road, First to Third Oval Road, Scheme Oval Road, Gas Station Road, and Riverfront Backroad.

The roads leading to the magistrate’s court, the cross street opposite the airstrip, east of the sports club, and behind the faraway hotel are also being upgraded into asphalt.

Similar works will be undertaken on the entire Jonestown Road network. These critical infrastructure upgrades are being executed under the ministry’s Miscellaneous Roads Programme, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive national development.

