20 per cent cell phone tax removed following approval in National Assembly

Following a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the removal of a 20 per cent tax previously ascribed to cellular phones was unanimously approved on Thursday in the National Assembly.

Presenting the motion to the House, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, highlighted that the move was conceptualised by government to make connectivity easier for citizens.

“It, quite clearly and obviously, will result in the reduced cost of importation of these devices, and therefore will…be expected to improve the affordability of these prices to the ultimate consumer,” Minister Singh posited.

However, the tax removal, he said, should not be seen in isolation as it forms part of a slew of initiatives introduced by the PPP/C government since 2020.

“The order is not to be seen as an isolated measure, but instead is to be seen as part of a comprehensive series of measures implemented by this government…aimed at promoting improved connectivity, improved access to telecommunication services and reduced cost of those services,” he told the House.

Just two months after assuming office, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips announced that the Telecommunications Act 2016 and the Public Utilities Commission Act 2016 were implemented with immediate effect.

With competition introduced to the market, several large-scale telecommunications companies decided to “set up shop” in Guyana, seeing thousands of jobs being brought to the local economy.

