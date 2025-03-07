20 Region Seven landowners get steel, cement subsidies

An excited George Benjamin from Bartica in Region Seven was among the 20 landowners who were provided with a steel and cement subsidy to build their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Bishram Kuppen led the distribution of the vouchers at the Bartica Community Centre Ground on Friday.

Beneficiary, George Benjamin

Due to other responsibilities, Benjamin, who received his land in 2020, was unable to start building his home.

Things have now turned around for him thanks to the financial boost from the government.

Now that the government has provided him with financial assistance, Benjamin will be able to move from a rented house to his own home.

“This is a very good start. It will help me out a lot. My family is grateful for this,” he said.

Minister Croal presents a steel and cement voucher to Priya Persaud

Priya Persaud said this voucher means a lot to her since it will help her build her first home.

She added that the financial boost will provide many families with the ‘start’ they need to begin construction work.

“I received my land about 10 years ago. This is a great start. I must say thanks to the government,” Persaid expressed.

Beneficiary, Eversley Sumrah

Eversley Sumrah praised the voucher’s prompt disbursement, pointing out that it will help to offset some of his material costs and provide his children with a home.

“This is very good what the government has done for me. It is a great opportunity for me. This will benefit my kids. This will put me in a great position to provide for my family,” Sumrah joyfully stated.

Ishaqi Jarvis received his house lot around 2018 at Five Miles Housing Scheme.

Minister Croal presents a steel and cement voucher to a beneficiary

“Things have been going a little slow. But this here is a great boost. I would like to get down to business as soon as possible. This is a new start for me and my family, especially my kids,” Jarvis said.

He added that the housing support will provide a lot of families with the assistance they need to build their homes.

“Everybody is not fortunate to start doing it as soon as they get their lands. It will give them the push they need,” he noted.

A beneficiary receives her steel and cement voucher from Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Bishram Kuppen

This housing support initiative is the brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Persons constructing homes estimated at $6 million and below will receive steel and one sling of cement while homebuilders with estimates above $6 million to $25 million will receive two slings of cement.

