200 Region 10 residents benefitting from small business grants – VP launches initiative

Two hundred persons of Region 10 will be benefitting from small business grants valuing $250,000 each.

The initiative was officially launched by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo today at the Watooka Guest House, Linden.

Vice president, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing residents at the Watooka Guest House in Linden, Region 10

This is the fulfilment of another promise made by the Vice President during his outreach to the region back in March.

Dr. Jagdeo explained that this forms part of the administration’s plan to stimulate economic growth across the country.

Section of the gathering at the Watooka Guest House, Linden on Saturday

He also noted that several regions are having difficulty attracting investments due to location, hence the government is implementing a strategy to address the issue.

He stated that the intention is not only to render assistance, but also work with the small business owners, providing guidance in different aspects for them to become successful.

Further, the administration will follow-up to ensure that the beneficiaries are using the funds constructively.

The grants initiative represents a $50 million investment in the region.

The Vice President also addressed the concerns of a number of residents with a view to having them addressed through the relevant agencies.

