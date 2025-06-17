$200,000 grant helping daycare owners build better spaces for children

Early childhood centres in five regions across Guyana are set to enhance their facilities, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the government aimed at improving childcare standards nationwide.

Among the beneficiaries is the Atikali Learning Lab, located in Ogle, East Coast Demerara. Although it opened less than a year ago, it is looked at as a model of innovation and care in early childhood education.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud (Centre) surrounded by recipients of the Child Care and Development Services Grant

The institution has stood as a pioneering Early Childhood Education and Development Institution, nurturing a safe and innovative learning environment for children aged between 15 months and five years.

The Early Childhood facility offers a STEM-based, play-based programme, with outdoor education and exploration making up a significant part of their curriculum.

Quenisha Walrond, Managing director of Atikali Learning Lab, receives the cash grant from Minister Vindhya Persaud

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with the Founder and Managing Director, Quenita Walrond, who explained that the grant will be used to expand the outdoor classrooms to ensure the children have a better space where they can learn and thrive.

Walrond expressed her gratitude for the initiative. She pointed out that although her institution is fairly new, this government support will enhance the services provided by the centre.

Similarly, Helen DaSilva Thompson, founder of Young Scholars Academy located in Region Two, was emotional upon receiving the grant.

Thompson noted that the grant will aid in the completion of the outdoor space for the children of her institution, a project that had already started but remained incomplete due to a lack of resources.

Minister Vindhya Persaud handing over the cash grant to Helen DaSilva Thompson, Founder of Young Scholars Academy

“This is a big step for us as the owners of a private school. I was always asking about this through my supervisors,” Thompson said, as she expressed her elation for being selected as a beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Taneka Sanchara, owner of Unique’s Daycare, Pre-School, and Nursery located in Region Three, plans to utilise the grant to purchase recreational equipment for the children.

The equipment will be installed in the newly upgraded school’s playground. This additional investment will enhance the quality of early childhood education at Unique’s Daycare.

These centres are among ten institutions in Regions Two, Three, Four, Six and Ten that have displayed excellent childcare services and were recipients of the $200,000 grant.

Minister Vindhya Persaud handing over the cash grant to Taneka Sanchara, owner of Unique’s Daycare, Pre-school and Nursery

The initiative was also designed to assist the facilities in enhancing their childcare services while improving their standards for children to receive the best possible care in their formative years.

This grant was presented to the owners of the various institutions by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud last Wednesday during the observation of International Day of Play.

Dr Persaud said her ministry will continue to extend this initiative to every childcare centre across the country until a level of excellence in service and human resources is achieved.

“Those centres will not only receive the grant, they will be nurtured and they will be guided by our team from the Child Care and Protection Agency until they can achieve excellence,” she said.

The minister further said the initiative “is a necessary investment and one that is so welcomed by every one of us because we want our children at all times to be safe and secure.”