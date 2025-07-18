202 students begin PhD studies through GOAL and ARKA JAIN University partnership

– Diverse doctoral programmes to support national development

Two hundred and two Guyanese students have officially begun their PhD studies through a collaborative initiative between the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and ARKA JAIN University in India. This marks one of the most significant cohorts of doctoral candidates in the country’s history and a major step in advancing local expertise across a wide range of disciplines.

Delivering remarks during the launch ceremony on Friday morning, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building a highly educated and skilled workforce. He noted the importance of ensuring that Guyanese across all regions have access to advanced educational opportunities that support national development goals.

Since its inception in 2021, GOAL has awarded approximately 39,000 scholarships to Guyanese students, surpassing the initial target of 20,000 scholarships over five years. This has opened doors to academic advancement in areas that are essential to Guyana’s ongoing transformation.

Professor Jacob Opadeyi, Director of GOAL, shared that the university was carefully chosen to ensure quality. He encouraged students to stay committed and make the most of the journey ahead.

The three-year PhD programmes span a broad range of disciplines, including:

Education & Psychology: Early Childhood Education Management, Educational Policy, Secondary Education Leadership, Educational Psychology, Human Resource Psychology, Cognitive Psychology, and Social Psychology

Business & Management: Strategic Management, Marketing Management, International Business, Operations Management, Financial Management, Project Management, Human Resources Management, Commerce, and Business Ethics

Science & Technology: Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Information Systems Management, and Pharmacy

Public Service & Communication: Public Administration and Management, Journalism and Mass Communication, and Higher Education Governance

This initiative is part of the Government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen skills and knowledge across the country, helping to prepare future leaders, professionals, and researchers to support national development. It also adds to the growing number of doctoral opportunities available through GOAL, including PhD programmes currently offered in partnership with UNICAF University.

