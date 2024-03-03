2024 Berbice Mashramani deemed biggest ever

Hundreds of patrons flocked the New Amsterdam main thoroughfare Sunday morning to witness the highly anticipated Mashramani float parade, laced with infectious enthusiasm.

The streets came alive with colourful costumes and pulsating music and irresistible aroma of Guyanese delicacies.

In Berbice, the festival transforms communities into lively hubs of revelry, where Berbicians gather to honor the nation’s unity and resilience.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with several onlookers who did not hesitate to express their excitement.

Berbician from birth, Qwasi Joseph told DPI that this year’s celebration is the biggest ever and one that will be remembered by all.

Popular soca singer, Vanilla was among the mass celebrating. She explained that it is an honour to return to her hometown to showcase what she called a “time of my life.”

“I am happy to be here and celebrating Mashramani with my Berbice people,” she said.

Shavaugh Rowe travelled from the United States with her relatives to enjoy the road revely.

For her, the unity, colours, floats and costumes are what she anticipates every February.

“I brought out everyone this time, my entire family to join in. It’s excited, I love it,” Rowe stated.

Another resident, Juanita Burrows emphasised, “I am so excited about the Mashramani. This is one of the time we all come together and this is excellent, she emphasised.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh also took part in the celebrations.

As customary, the road parade commenced at Tacama Turn through the main road of the ancient town and culminated at the New Amsterdam Stelling Road.

This year’s celebration is themed, “celebrating our people and our prosperity.”

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

