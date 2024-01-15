$204.1 billion allocated for roads, bridges upgrades in budget 2024

The PPP/C government allocated a whopping $204.1 billion to enhance thoroughfares and bridges countrywide.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said this significant investment will see the continuation of a series of major projects as he presented budget 2024 in the National Assembly on Monday.

Speaking to roads, Dr Singh noted that a sum of $10.5 billion is budgeted to continue the Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau four-lane highway project which will eventually be linked to the Mahaica River Bridge.

Another noteworthy project is the construction of a new four-lane highway from Schoonard to Crane.

The minister announced that the major thoroughfare is expected to be completed within the first half of the year. A sum of $9 billion is allocated to advance these works.

Similarly, he noted that $1.5 billion is allocated for the completion of the Parika to Goshen Road project which will facilitate swift movement between the Essequibo River and Demerara River.

Works are progressing smoothly as clearing of the alignment continues.

A total of $15.5 billion is allocated to continue the East Bank Highway project from Goed Success to Timehri.

Dr Singh explained that works are also slated to continue on the construction Ogle to Eccles Road linkage project with a budget allocation of $10.5 billion.

Additionally, he noted that some $8 billion is allocated for the continued construction of the Diamond to Busby Dam Road, which will connect to the Timehri four-lane highway project while another $10 billion is budgeted for the rehabilitation of the Linden/ Soedyke Highway which commences this year.

Meanwhile, addressing the construction of community roads, the senior finance minister announced that the government expended a sum of $60.7 billion in 2023 for the construction of community roads across the continue.

This year, he reported to the parliament, that some $73.2 billion is budgeted for the rehabilitation of thousands of community roads across the ten administrative regions.’

Similarly, a total of $5.5 billion is budgeted for the enhancement of hinterland roads.

Turning his attention to bridges, Dr Singh noted that works have commenced on the upgrading of the Corentyne Highway into a four-lane highway with the reconstruction of 99 structures, and removal of utilities on the right away.

“We advanced the procurement process for the new Corentyne River Bridge in 2023. We expect a contract to be signed and construction to commence in 2024,” said the finance minister.

The government is also exploring the option of upgrading the Berbice River Bridge into a four-lane high-span bridge.

The senior minister announced that works have already commenced.

He maintained that a sum of $19.7 billion is allocated to advance the construction of the New Demerara River Bridge while some $4.2 billion is budgeted for the construction of the New Wismar four-lane bridge.

The minister said “How many lanes were built by the APNU/AFC for the people of Linden in the five years that they sat in office…they didn’t even build a bicycle bridge at Wismar, they claim to love the people of linden,” addressing derogatory statements made by members of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the senior finance minister noted that robust road, safety, and traffic management plans with the use of ICT solutions will also be implemented to mitigate traffic woes.

