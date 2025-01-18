$209.3B earmarked to develop roads, bridge infrastructure

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, has announced a whopping $209.3 billion allocation for road and bridge infrastructure development nationwide.

In his detailed presentation of the 2025 budget, the senior minister noted that over 4,000 dilapidated community roads and mud dams were converted into durable concrete or asphalt surfaces in 2024.

For the hinterland, over 2,500 kilometres were rehabilitated, drastically improving connectivity in obscure and secluded areas.

Last year, several massive thoroughfares like the new Heroes’ Highway, the Mocha to Diamond Road link and the Schoonord to Crane four-lane Highway were commissioned, significantly easing traffic congestion woes for thousands of Guyanese.

“In 2024, $160.6 billion was expended to improve road connectivity across the country,” the minister said.

Discussions are ongoing for the construction of a 1,100 metre bridge across the Corentyne River, linking Guyana and Suriname. This year, $5 billion has been allocated to commence works on the project once discussions have concluded favourably.

A total of $5 billion has also been allocated for the commencement of the new Berbice River Bridge.

“The pre-qualification process was completed in 2024 and procurement will be completed early in 2025,” the senior minister noted.

Some $17.5 billion will fund the completion of the railway embankment project from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau; and to the Mahaica River Bridge.

Another $15.5 billion is set aside for the Palmyra to Moleson Creek road project.

Meanwhile, the new Demerara River Crossing has received a $20.2 billion allocation and is expected to be completed by year-end.

Progress is being recorded on the US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge in Linden, Region Ten. With a $2.5 billion allocation this year, works on the mega project will advance this year.

Moreover, $12.9 billion has been earmarked for the Linden to Mabura Road, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of 45 bridges along this stretch.

“In 2024, $74 billion was expended on community roads. In 2025 a further $53.2 billion will be spent on community roads,” Minister Singh added.

Road infrastructure development in the hinterland regions will also be significantly boosted with $9 billion set aside.

Last year’s budget allocated a colossal $204.1 to enhance thoroughfares and bridges countrywide.

