21 land titles distributed to Amerindian villages in four years

– Eight villages granted documents last year

The Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project has been a success story for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in recent years, with eight additional land titles granted to villages in 2024.

This is according to the Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai while speaking during a recent press conference at the ministry’s headquarters, Quamina Street, Georgetown.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

Two certificates of title were granted to Karasabai in Region Nine and Arrau in Region Seven.

Six absolute grants were issued to Hotoquai, Hobodai, and Red Hill in Region One, Akiwini in Region Two and Moco Moco and Sawariwau in Region Nine.

A total of seven demarcations were conducted by the ministry, demonstrating the accelerated approach to advancing the land tenure project.

Minister Sukhai said the PPP/C Government had to revitilise the land titling process after it was stalled under the former APNU+AFC Coalition Administration

“There was hardly any activity in the land titling programme by the previous government. From 2020 to now, we have been able to successfully hand out over 21 titles. That’s the comparison that we should be speaking about,” she noted.

The ALT project is a transformative initiative that empowers Amerindian communities to secure official recognition and legal ownership of their lands and natural resources.

By facilitating titling and demarcation, the project enhances land tenure security and expands the communities’ asset base, supporting long-term planning for sustainable development and well-being.

With secured land tenure, Amerindian communities can leverage their land’s value to attract additional funding and resources.

The Amerindian Act (2006) mandates that Amerindian titled lands be demarcated by the State.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs allocates funds for demarcation costs through its annual capital budget under the Amerindian Development Fund.

Some $800 million was allocated for this purpose in 2024.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai presenting the certificate of land title (COT) to Arrau Toshao, Manuel Charlie in 2024 Karasabai Toshao, David Albert receiving his village’s certificate of title last year

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

