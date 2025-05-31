21 Region Six families receive support through steel, cement initiative

Several individuals receive land transports

Hemwant Singh is among the 21 individuals from Region Six who received vouchers under the government’s steel and cement subsidy programme.

The vouchers were presented by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Bishram Kuppen during the two-day housing activity at State House in New Amsterdam.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presenting a steel and cement voucher to a recipient

Singh said that his family is now able to build a bigger and more comfortable home, thanks to the voucher.

“I am feeling very glad. This will help me out a lot to start building,” he expressed. “This will benefit my family very much. At present, we are [living] in a little house. So, now that I have this [voucher], I can start the concrete [house].”

Timothy Seegobin also expressed gratitude for the financial assistance from the government, saying that the voucher will now give him the boost needed to start construction.

Seegobin received his house lot about three years ago.

Minister Rodrigues handing over a transport to a resident

He noted,” I appreciate it. It’s a good start for people who want to build their own homes. Sometimes, things can be rough for everybody…I want to say thanks to the government for this and I hope they continue doing things like this for everyone.”

This initiative has injected over $4 million into the local economy.

Homebuilders constructing homes valued at $6 million or less were provided with steel and one sling of cement to construct their foundation, while persons with budgets ranging from $6 to $25 million received two slings of cement.

The housing initiative, which is the brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, aims to ease financial burdens for prospective homeowners.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Bishram Kuppen handing over a steel and cement voucher to a recipient

Meanwhile, several individuals who were previously allocated house lots at Williamsburg housing development were provided with the transports for their lands.

The provision of the documents represents a tangible step towards securing property rights and giving the families a sense of stability.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presenting a steel and cement voucher to a recipient