220 babies delivered, 100 surgeries completed, with opening of five new hospitals – Pres. Ali

In under three months, five newly commissioned regional hospitals along the coastland have already attended to approximately 25,000 patients, delivered 220 babies, and performed 100 surgeries, a remarkable demonstration of Guyana’s evolving healthcare transformation.

President Dr Irfaan Ali shared these milestones during the commissioning of the cutting-edge Number 75 Village Regional Hospital on Thursday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering at the opening of the No. 75 Village Regional Hospital

“For those who question the investment, for those who question the accomplishment, there is your answer,” the president stated.

His remarks underscored the scale of delivery, as well as the tangible impact of the government’s health infrastructure plan, a flagship of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) 2020–2025 manifesto.

The Number 75 Village facility joins a network of six state-of-the-art hospitals being constructed under a broader $37.2 billion health infrastructure initiative, in partnership with China’s Sinopharm International.

The new No. 75 Village Regional Hospital

The other facilities, Diamond, Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, and Bath, are designed to deliver consistent, high-quality care across regions.

Each hospital includes 24-hour Accident and Emergency units, labs, imaging (CT scans, digital X-ray, ultrasound), and operating theatres, ensuring no one is denied care due to geographic location.

Beyond these commissionings, the government aims to have 12 regional hospitals fully operational by 2028, with future facilities in hinterland areas such as Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem, all part of a sweeping, nationwide strategy.

A section of the gathering at the opening of the Number 75 Village Regional Hospital

The Ministry of Health has also launched an ambitious human resources training campaign, dramatically scaling up capacity for roles such as nursing, midwifery, community health, dental tech, and laboratory technicians.

Trained nurses have grown by 124 per cent, increasing from 799 to 1,792 in four years, and other groups have also seen similar or even greater growth.