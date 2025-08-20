224 Region two residents BIT certified

A total of 224 residents of lower and upper Essequibo are now certified after completing several technical training courses through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Programme.

The graduating batch comprised 82 males and 142 females who completed training in electrical installation, welding and fabrication, joinery, small engine repairs, office administration, cosmetology and commercial food preparation.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton with BIT graduates and other officials

These programs help graduates gain technical skills for economic independence through starting businesses and finding jobs.

During the ceremony, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton delivered the feature address and highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education across all regions.

“We have trained 1,746 persons in Region Two over five years. We have expended $190.8 million in training,” Minister Hamilton highlighted.

The minister further pointed out that over the years, the Ministry of Labour and BIT collaborated with several institutions to deliver training to the students, such as village councils, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), Technical institutes and the private sector.

A graduate receives her certificate from Minister Joseph Hamilton

“BIT has made its mark through the length and breadth of this country, including Region Two, where you reside. You don’t have to guess about it,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the graduating students were encouraged to use their new skills to become entrepreneurs and offer services to the oil and gas industry.

With the country experiencing an economic boom, technical skills are needed to fill the existing gaps within the labour force.

The government, through the Ministry of Labour and BIT, is committed to providing the necessary tools to upskill citizens across the country.