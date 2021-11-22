$23.6M GWI, CH&PA facility at Lethem nears completion

As the Ministry of Housing and Water moves towards expanding its services across the nation, construction of the $23.6 million office at Tabatinga, Region Nine is some 85 per cent complete.

The new edifice is expected to house the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), to ensure residents there benefit from similar services offered along the coastland.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and other officials.

During an interview with DPI on Sunday, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, said “it is a great achievement for us to be able to bring those services here to have a permanent location and to have the building be staffed, so that we could easily access the services of both CH&PA and GWI.”

She said with the new facility coming on stream, persons will benefit from employment pre and post construction. More than 1,000 residents will also receive jobs when work commence shortly at the new housing scheme.

“At this point, we have people who are employed to construct the building and one of the things we are doing with all of our projects across the Ministry of Housing and Water, is using local labour and we are ensuring that the materials come from within the region.

And this is part of the bigger mandate of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali who has dictated to us that we want locals to be employed on these projects. This will help to stimulate the economy and we can get the engines of growth going again in these local economies,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

GWI has pumped some $18 million into the project, while the remainder sum will be provided by CH&PA. The project is expected to be completed by December, 2021.

Among other features, the building has a ramp to accommodate wheelchairs.

Meanwhile, hundreds of low, moderate and middle incomes house lots will be distributed to satisfy the housing need in Lethem, even as government continues its housing drive on Monday.

The GWI, CH&PA facility at Lethem nears completion

Minister Rodrigues also commissioned two new wells and water distribution systems at Katoonarib and Patarinau, at the weekend. The networks are valued $7.5 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

The minister said government has implemented these strategies to ensure sufficient water resources are provided to every community, especially the indigenous district.

“By the end of our first term we want to ensure that 90 per cent of our population, regardless of where you live ─ coastland or hinterland region ─ you must have access to water in your homes.

That is a commitment our President has made and that is a commitment that myself and ministers of government will ensure that we deliver on,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

She said the investments being made in the sector are second to none.